Dirt bike culprit arrested for possible role in Red Lodge fire

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 6/24/21

John Lightburn, 55, of Bridger, Montana was arrested with two felony charges connected to the ignition of the Robertson Draw Fire outside of Red Lodge. At 29,000 acres as of June 23, the fire is the state’s largest so far this year. According to charges, Lighburn was riding his dirt bike along the base of the mountain where the fire began when the engine began flooding. Upon trying to fix it, he tested the spark plug, spilled gasoline and ignited nearby vegetation. The trail he was on at the time was closed to motorized vehicles.