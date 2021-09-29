Donate your blood to American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage, experiencing historically low inventory levels since 2015. It is are encouraging all blood types to make an appointment. Donations have been low due to many returning to the office and in-person learning, as well as the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. “Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” stated Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross in their release on Sept. 27.

The American Red Cross has provided incentives to donate blood. Those interested can make an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming Blood Donation Opportunities:

Bozeman

9/27/2021: 1-6 p.m.., Summit Church, 921 W. Mendenhall St.

9/30/2021: 10a.m. – 4:15pm., Montana State University Student Union Building, MSU-SUB

10/1/2021: 10 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Montana State University Student Union Building, MSU-SUB

10/2/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bozeman Blood Donation Center, 300 N. Willson Ave.

10/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gallatin Empire Lions Club at Red Cross Blood Donor Center, 300 N. Willson Ave.

10/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Element Bozeman Hotel, 25 E. Mendenhall St.

Gallatin Gateway

9/29/2021: 12 – 4 p.m., Dependable Paint & Drywall, 72400 Gallatin Road

Three Forks

10/7/2021: 12- 6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 601 5th Ave. E.