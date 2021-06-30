Downtown Bozeman Association Art walks

DOWNTOWN BOZEMAN ASSOCIATION

BOZEMAN – The Downtown Bozeman Association, Downtown Bozeman art galleries and retailers and Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture are proud to present the 2021 Downtown Bozeman Art Walks. This year’s Art Walks will occur on the 2nd Friday of the month, July through September from 4 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Bozeman. The businesses and galleries generally feature artists’ openings and receptions during the event.

Over 30 galleries and businesses participate in this fun cultural experience in downtown. All participants can be viewed and located online. This is your go-to guide for the 2021 Art Walks and will be updated frequently and throughout the season!

A huge thank you to First Security Bank for supporting our Art Walk musicians. While you stroll from gallery to gallery, you will be able to enjoy live jazz and rock music played by young musicians from the area. You can find these artists, ensembles and/or bands at the following rotating locations: First Security Bank, US Bank and the Emerson Center for Arts and Culture.

This free community event is brought to you by our gracious sponsors: Blackfoot Communications, First Security Bank, The Bozeman Daily Chronicle, KBZK and 94.7 “The Moose.” The Art Walks are open to the public and will go on rain or shine, and for more information visit our website or call the Downtown Bozeman Association at 586-4008.