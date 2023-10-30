Connect with us

Regional News

Downtown Bozeman trick-or-treating to return on Oct. 31 

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

on

ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

EBS STAFF 

On Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Bozeman will come alive for trick-or-treating. Kids can enjoy collecting sweets from over 100 businesses on Main Street. 

The event is free and open to the public. The event description noted that Main Street will be open to vehicular traffic and drivers are given alternate routes to decongest the road. For this reason, trick-or-treaters should use sidewalks and crosswalks with the help of volunteers with safety vests. 

Read more about the event here

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Jen Clancey is the Digital Producer for Explore Big Sky.

Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

october, 2023

Filter Events

31oct5:00 pm9:00 pmWine and Dine Tuesdays5:00 pm - 9:00 pm Rainbow Ranch Lodge & RestaurantEvent Type :OtherEvent City:Big Sky

VIEW CALENDAR

Weather

Advertisements

X
X