Downtown Bozeman trick-or-treating to return on Oct. 31 

EBS STAFF

On Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Bozeman will come alive for trick-or-treating. Kids can enjoy collecting sweets from over 100 businesses on Main Street.

The event is free and open to the public. The event description noted that Main Street will be open to vehicular traffic and drivers are given alternate routes to decongest the road. For this reason, trick-or-treaters should use sidewalks and crosswalks with the help of volunteers with safety vests.

