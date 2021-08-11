Drift Boat Drive-In celebrates fly fishing

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/11/21

The fly fishing film fest benefitting Cast for Recovery is coming to the Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman tomorrow, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Drift Boat Drive-In includes inspiring films, food trucks, comradery and raffle prizes including a Yeti package. Proceeds will go to Cast for Recovery, a nonprofit that connects women with breast cancer to the healing powers of nature. Events tickets are for sale online for $30 per car or truck, $15 per extra person in your car, truck or boat and $15 for walk in. Pull in at the Oak Street parking lot and get ready for some fly-fishing inspiration that benefits a good cause.