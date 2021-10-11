Drive-thru COVID-19 testing opens in Bozeman

The Gallatin City-County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 antigen tests at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds to those who are symptomatic, in quarantine or have a known exposure to COVID-19. While the county’s COVID-19 cases have started to climb recently, testing has decreased, reports the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

The new drive-thru test site is meant to “complement and support” existing test sites in the county, according to Lori Christenson, Gallatin City-County Health Department public health officer.

The antigen tests used at the drive-thru have a turnaround time of approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

Specific information on where and how to get a COVID-19 test can be found on the health department’s website, healthygallatin.org, or by calling the COVID-19 call center at 406-548-0123.