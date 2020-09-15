Connect with us

Earthquakes rumble Yellowstone Caldera

Yellowstone National Park, home to the world’s highest concentration of geysers as well as abundant wildlife and unique ecosystem, recorded “maximum activity” on Sept. 10, according to scientists. While the event was notable, the earthquake cluster is not the largest the park has seen and all activity remained under a 3.0 on the Richter Scale—the maximum magnitude was 2.8 and the minimum was 0.1. This movement follows the eruption of  the Giantess Geyser on Aug. 25, the first time it’s done so in six years.

