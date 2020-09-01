Giantess awakens after six years

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/1/20

The Giantess is know as one of Yellowstone’s “greats,” standing among Old Faithful and Steamboat as one the national park’s more phenomenal geysers. While she has typically erupted between two and six times a year in the past, she took a six-year hiatus then put on a show Aug. 25, erupting for the first time in that period, and sending steam and water nearly 200 feet into the air. While it’s among 100,000 other geyser features in the park, Giantess is one of the largest right next to Steamboat. Watch her roar back to life.