EBS Town Hall to host Gov. Bullock, Yellowstone Supt. Cam Sholly, key players

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Speakers for the weekly EBS virtual Town Hall meeting on Monday, April 20, will include a number of key players from the town, state and region.

Among the panelists are Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly, Big Sky School District Superintendent Dustin Shipman, Karst Stage CEO Dan Martin, and CrossHarbor Capital Partners Managing Director Matt Kidd.

The virtual meeting will be the fourth in the Town Hall Series and is presented by Outlaw Partners, Explore Big Sky and the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce. Previous sessions have focused on the COVID-19 crisis and its varying effects while also touching on topics beyond the pandemic, including key upcoming votes, sustainability initiatives, mental health studies and the status of area real estate, among others.

Panelists will respond to questions posed by moderators Eric Ladd, EBS publisher, and Joseph T. O’Connor, EBS editor-in-chief. Moderators are encouraging people to submit potential questions ahead of the Town Hall by emailing them to media@theoutlawpartners.com.

The meetings take place in a Q&A format and will begin at 5 p.m. MST, lasting approximately 90 minutes.

For the live broadcast, head to facebook.com/explorebigsky

Big Sky’s Virtual Town Hall is presented by: Outlaw Partners, Explore Big Sky, the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, and First Security Bank