Eighth Annual Give Big event raises funds for local nonprofits

EBS STAFF

GALLATIN COUNTY – One Valley Community Foundation is hosting their Eighth Annual Give Big Gallatin Valley to help raise funds for local Gallatin Valley nonprofits. The 24-hour long initiative will take place from 6 p.m. on May 5 to 6 p.m. on May 6.

Over the past eight years, the community has raised over $8.5 million for more than 210 nonprofits.

“[Give Big is] a great way for your organization to connect with new and existing donors to raise critical funding for your work and to gain exposure for your nonprofit,” said Bridget Wilkinson, president and CEO of the One Valley Community

With a focus on equity, all participating nonprofits are eligible for prizes when they share how their organization focuses on equity. Additionally, there will be registration fee discounts for organizations who face economic barriers.

The deadline for nonprofits located in or serving Gallatin Valley to participate is March 15. Give Big 2022 is sponsored by Yellowstone Club Community Foundation.

Register your nonprofit at www.GiveBigGV.org.