Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake grows, burns eight structures

EBS STAFF

ELMO – The Elmo Fire west of Flathead Lake has reached 18,427 acres since it ignited Friday afternoon and is 16 percent contained as of Wednesday morning. Evacuation orders have been expanded along Ronan Creek to include all residents north and south of Lake Mary Ronan Road, according to a press release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7.

Pre-evacuation warnings for residents east and south of U.S. Highway 93 between intersections with Montana Highway 28 and Lake Mary Ronan Road are still in effect. Lake Mary Ronan Road remains closed.

Eight structures have been lost to the fire, including four primary residences, according to an Elmo Fire incident spokesperson.

Crews made improvements in fortifying control lines along the eastern and western sides of the fire yesterday. Strong westerly winds, low humidity and warm temperatures have increased the fire range by 2,000 acres since Tuesday.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, according to NRIMT. Eight crews with a total of 375 personnel are currently responding to the fire.

More information about the Elmo Fire can be found here.