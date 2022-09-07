End of summer brings smoke, increased fire danger

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – A hot and dry couple of weeks have seen a rise in Western wildfires, bringing smoke to the Gallatin Valley from neighboring states and increased fire danger in Yellowstone National Park.

The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho, which has grown to over 100,000 acres, and the 60,000-acre Double Creek Fire in Oregon are two primary sources of the smoke obscuring views in the Gallatin Valley.

Three small wildland fires have ignited and since been contained in Yellowstone this summer, marking the beginning of the park’s wildfire season. The current fire danger rating across Yellowstone was raised to “very high” on Sept. 6.