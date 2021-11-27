Explore Big Sky’s 2021 Gift and Gear Guide

Range Meal Bars: Alpine Start & Fresh Tracks

Range Meal Bars were formulated with endurance in mind. Between completing his engineering degree at Montana State University back in 2017 and fueling for weekend mountain adventures, Range Meal Bars founder Zach Hein knew he needed something that was durable, compact, convenient and nutritious. After years of tweaking the formula until he got something consumable and high-quality, Range Meal Bars are today available in 30 stores across the U.S. and are used by Olympic Gold Medalists, hunters, skiers, thru hikers, U.S. Special Forces, climbers and those in pursuit of mountain sports. Each bar is 700 calories packed with all natural ingredients you can actually pronounce, stasy soft even in chilly temperatures and is barely bigger than a deck of cards. Single bars can be purchased for $7, or $35 for a six pack to keep you moving all winter.

Alpine Start

A medley of chocolate, peanut butter and coffee. The coffee used in this bar is single origin from Colombia and roasted in Massachusetts with 100% renewable energy. Gluten free and vegan (with the exception of honey).

Fresh Tracks

Sweet and savory with molasses, ginger and sea salt. The sea salt for Fresh Tracks is harvested in Netarts Bay on the Oregon Coast with a percentage of profits going to the Elakha Alliance, which works to protect habitat along the Oregon Coast. Gluten free and vegan.

“I chose to take Range Bars along for the real test: fly fishing for striped bass a few miles off the South Jersey Coast … in November. Air temps in the 50s, ocean temps about the same, the fish, big. No time for any sort of food preparation out here, we need no-fuss calories to keep us going and Range Meal Bars delivered. With 19 grams of protein and the combined flavor combinations such as “Fresh Tracks (molasses ginger and sea salt or chocolate) and Alpine Start, (chocolate, peanut butter and coffee), this gets no better. So whether you’re packing for a day on the water or strapping your skins to your skis, The Range Meal Bar will keep you fueled up, clear headed and ready to drop that line or stick that fish!”

— Captain J. Moore, adventurer, Range Meal Bar enjoyer

Once you have your Range Meal Bars packed, take them out to the mountains where they belong with a backcountry ski to Hyalite Peak.

Ski tour to Hyalite Peak

Distance: 12 miles, out and back

Vertical gain: 3,400 feet

Duration: 4 to 6 hours

Hyalite Peak is a great hike in the summer months, offering ethereal views of the Gallatin Crest, Paradise Valley and Madison Mountains. The call of high peak bagging doesn’t end in the winter however, and Hyalite Peak, located in Hyalite Canyon’s southern crest, is a wonderful backcountry ski for those looking for something advanced and challenging. Pack your Range Meal Bars, your avalanche gear and a trustworthy partner, and get after it.

From Bozeman, head south on South 19th Avenue and turn left onto Hyalite Canyon Road. Drive past the Hyalite Reservoir dam and stay right at the Grotto Falls fork, parking in the Grotto Falls parking lot.

The trail starts mellow, offering views of ice climbers and frozen waterfalls. Although Hyalite Canyon is popular year-round, unlike in the warmer months, winter is a time where you’ll find yourself alone on the trail more often than not. Your first major climb will bring you to Hyalite Lake, presenting a view of the final, grueling climb to Hyalite Peak. At 10,298 feet, views from the peak will not disappoint. Enjoy some challenging turns down double-black diamond terrain back to the lake, then a long, medium cool down back to the parking lot.