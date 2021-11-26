Explore Big Sky’s 2021 Gift and Gear Guide

2022 Audi S6 Sedan

Starting at $74,800

Audi as a brand is all about the combination of luxury and performance. There is an incredible level of detail that goes into the design and production of each and every Audi automobile, and the Audi Sport line, particularly this S6, is “ready for the open road, but dressed for the city streets.” The S6 is a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6, 444 horsepower, which is effortlessly distributed to all four wheels via Audi’s patented Quattro All-Wheel-Drive system.

Audi Bozeman + The Audi Sport brand is a locally owned dealership, part of Ressler Motors, the third largest local employer in Bozeman. Ressler Group sponsors over 40 nonprofits annually and Audi Bozeman is an active partner with the Bozeman Symphony, the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce Gallatin Valley Big Brothers Big Sisters, Prospera Business Network, Outlaw Marketing and Bozeman Business Professional Women.

Beartooth Highway day trip

Beartooth Highway is one of the most scenic drives in southwest Montana and follows a portion of U.S. Route 212 through Montana and Wyoming. By car, you’ll reach the summit of Beartooth Pass at 10,947 feet above sea level and see countless mountain peaks and wildlife along the way.

From Bozeman, take I-90 east toward Livingston. Take exit 333 and drive through the scenic Paradise Valley to Gardiner to the North Entrance of Yellowstone National Park. From here, you will meander for an hour through Lamar Valley, possibly spotting the Lamar bison herd. Exit Yellowstone’s northeast entrance and continue through Silver Gate until you reach the beginning of Beartooth Pass.

From here you will wind through hairpin curves, sprawling vistas and along one of the country’s most beautiful roads. From the summit, you’ll see the Bear’s Tooth, a razor sharp rock formation for which the range is named, and the country’s only summer ski area, Beartooth Basin. Descend back to earth into Red Lodge, a quaint, historic mountain town. Grab a bite to eat and head back toward I-90 to complete the loop.