Explore Big Sky’s 2021 Gift and Gear Guide

406 Agave Premium Tequila

406 Agave Premium Tequila believes you should, “Drink with your friends, Tequila is for sharing,” making it the best addition to laughter around a campfire, celebration with friends or the perfect Aprés ski beverage. Each tequila is made at a fourth-generation distillery in Jalisco, Mexico and 406 Agave is the first American company to partner with this unique distillery. With an philosophy of “local to local,” 100% of the agave in each tequila is grown, harvested and distilled on site at the Jalisco distillery, and here in Montana they are proudly 100% locally employed. The Blanco and Reposado will both be available just in time for the start of the New Year. Try with one of the featured cocktails below.

The Blanco ($35-40) has sweet aromas with a hint of mint and tasting notes of vanilla and clean tropical fruit. It is an incredibly clean and smooth Blanco tequila that appeals to those who love a crisp, fresh flavor on the palate. The Reposado ($50-55) has aromas of caramel, vanilla and honey oak with a complex, smooth and bold taste. A bit more complex than the Blanco, the Reposado is aged for four and a half months in honey oak barrels to give it a rich, warm and bolder finish. Natural vanilla and caramel gives it a signature sweetness and smoothness.

To ring in the new year, try these specialty cocktails from 406 Agave.

Featured cocktails

406 Winter Margarita

1.5 oz. 406 Blanco

0.5 oz. 5 spice syrup

0.5 oz. Cointreau

0.5 oz. lime juice

Mix all ingredients and serve in a rocks glass with ice, anise pod and a lime wheel.

406 Cider

1.5 oz. 406 Reposado

0.5 oz. applejack or apple brandy

05. lemon juice

0.25 oz. cinnamon simple syrup

Splash of unfiltered apple cider

Mix all ingredients and serve in a rocks glass with a dehydrated apple chip.