Explore Big Sky’s 2021 Gift and Gear Guide

Jelt Belt: Mountain Venture Adjustable Stretch Belt

$36

Jelt Belt’s Mountain Venture Adjustable Stretch Belt was built for the adventurer in your life. With features that meet the needs of any day chasing peaks, whether that be on skis, snowshoes or on foot. Strong, flexible and lightweight, this belt can be worn by men or women with up to a 50-inch waist size, includes a grippy gel that keeps it in place with or without belt loops and is strong enough to carry some of your essential gear, such as bear spray or two-way radios. The waterproof webbing is made from recycled plastic bottles, offering a nod to Mother Nature.

Black elastic and buckle with dark taupe mountain design

Made for men and women

Minimal, non-metal buckle snaps into place

Grippy inner gel means it can be worn with or without belt loops

Elastic material made from recycled plastic bottles

Waterproof

One size fits everyone, up to 50 inches

Belt: Recycled polyester/rubber/nylon

Belt width: 1.5 inches

Weight: 3.1 oz.

Proudly made in Bozeman, Montana and sold online or at Grizzly Outfitters in Big Sky Town Center.

This belt was made for adventure. Take your Jelt Belt out for a mellow ski tour in the backcountry and enjoy Big Sky’s Beehive Basin in the quiet of winter.

Beehive Basin ski tour

Distance: 7 miles, out and back

Vertical gain: 1,650 feet

Duration: 2 to 3 hours

Beehive Basin is a popular trail year-round, but the winter months do offer a bit more solitude. Pack your avalanche gear and a trustworthy friend and prepare to see some stunning, jagged peaks of granite that surround the Big Sky area. From the parking lot, your hike in follows private land for about a mile—be respectful and stay on the marked trail. There are approaches from both the west and east side from here, often already marked by skin tracks—the west side offer some low angle terrain for those getting warmed up. Traverse across a prominent meadow and pick your track up to the ridgeline.

The east side offers a variety of downhill terrain with multiple tree runs and drainages. You can continue the traverse from the ridge and drop into the prominent Bear Basin as well, with breathtaking views of the Spanish Peaks. All of these routes are prone of avalanches—check the forecast with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center before you head out and always be trained in avalanche safety protocol.