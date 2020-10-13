Fall festivities push on amid pandemic

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 10/13/20

Sometimes, a taste of normal life, pre-pandemic, can be as simple as walking through a corn maze, or picking out the perfect carving pumpkin. The Montana Corn Maze in Manhattan has found a way to stay open safely so families can still experience traditional fall time activities before the snow flies. By limiting the number of people who visit per hour, Montana Corn Maze owner Rose Brouwer says they can remain open for those willing to socially distance and make a reservation beforehand. The maze will be open until Oct. 31 and families can make reservations on their website.