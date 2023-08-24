Fall Sports Preview: new team captains and senior leaders

By Jen Clancey DIGITAL PRODUCER

Lone Peak High School athletes have been preparing for another sports season this upcoming fall. EBS spoke to Big Sky School District Athletic Director John Hannahs to learn more about the teams and upcoming schedules.

The first practice for fall sports was on Aug. 11, though some teams have been practicing and training throughout the summer. “All of our coaches have been working a lot with our athletes this summer, in the weight room, the conditioning, and holding practices, they’ve done an outstanding job,” Hannahs said.

Soccer getting more competitive with each year

Rising senior Beckett Johnson and the Big Horns will look to return to the Class A playoffs this fall. PHOTO BY JASON BACAJ



The first soccer games will be home on Aug. 25 against Polson High School with the boys playing at 4 p.m. and the girls playing at 6 p.m. The Polson game will be followed by another home game on Friday, Aug. 26 against Big Fork High School.

This season, numbers are high according to Hannahs. “We’ve become more competitive every single year we’ve offered the program,” Hannahs said.

The girls team has 22 players on the roster and will be led by captains Astrid McGuire and Chloe Unger. Captains Mason Dickerson, Beckett Johnson and Cash Beattie will lead the boys soccer team, with 20 players on the roster.

Football kicks off with players ‘eager’ to get on the field

Football kicks off their season with an away game against Manhattan Christian High School on Friday, Aug. 26 and will play their first home game on Sept. 8 against Drummond High School.

Seniors Juliusz Shipman, Charlie Distad, David Perdue and Aidan Germain are set to lead the Big Horns in the upcoming season.

Girls volleyball takes on a new ‘adventure’

The Big Horns volleyball team reached the Class C Western

Divisional tournament last season, and head coach Bailey Dowd was

intentional to give playing time to young players.

Those players will need to fill the roles of three recent graduates

who helped lead last year’s team. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY



The girls volleyball team will play their first match at West Yellowstone High School on Aug. 25 with JV starting at 5 p.m. and varsity to follow. Their first home game will be on Sept. 2 against Shields Valley. This year, the volleyball team will play in Class B, competing against high schools with more students.

“We’re excited to play kind of a new level of opponent and shake things up a little bit. It’s always a good sign when your programs grow along with your school,” Hannahs said. “It’s going to be kind of an adventure.”



The team will be led by Ella Meredith, Emerson Tatom, Dylan Klein, Greta McLain and Vera Grabow—seniors on the team.