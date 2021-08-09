Fatal crashes on the rise

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 8/9/21

The span of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is commonly referred to as the “100 deadliest days” in Montana due to the high number of traffic fatalities in the state that occur during the summer months. This year, Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a concerning increase in fatalities. In this time span for 2021, there have been 124 fatal crashes on Montana roads, a 30 percent increase from the last two years. Montana Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Jay Nelson told KTVH that alcohol is almost always a factor in these fatalities and urges the public to not drink and drive, and wear a seatbelt.