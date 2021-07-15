Federal agency kills metro designation change

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/15/21

Earlier this year, the federal Office of Management and Budget announced that they were considering raising the metropolitan designation from 50,000 to 100,000. The agency announced on July 13 that it’s ditching this change due to “insufficient justification.” Bozeman is expected to surpass 50,000 once 2020 census numbers are released and would have therefore not qualified for federal funding available to larger cities. Both Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines celebrated the decision.

“Montana communities depend on certainty and reliable funding to thrive, and a shortsighted bureaucratic change like this is the last thing cities like Great Falls, Missoula, and Bozeman needed as they work to get back on their feet after the pandemic,” Tester said in a statement.