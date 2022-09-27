Fire danger in Yellowstone reduced to high

EBS STAFF

Yellowstone National Park today announced in a press release that parkwide fire danger has been reduced from very high to high. There are no active wildfires within the park nor currently fire restrictions in place.

YNP advises that campfires are only permitted in established campfire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites. Campfires must be attended at all times and cold to the touch before being abandoned.

Information on current fire activity in Yellowstone may be found on the park’s website.