Fire ignites in Big Sky

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – On June 17 at approximately 4 p.m. a fire ignited at the South Fork Loop in Big Sky starting with a single tree torched at the trailhead. Big Sky Fire Department arrived on scene, dumped water on the tree and closed Aspen Leaf Drive to Gray Drake to traffic.

At the time, the Gallatin County Sheriff said they were looking into the possibility of evacuation but as of 6 p.m., nothing is currently planned. Around 5:30 p.m., incident command was transferred from BSFD to the U.S. Forest Service.

PHOTO BY JOE O’CONNOR

“We do initial attach and transfer to [the] Forest Service,” said Deputy Fire Chief Seth Barker. “[The] Forest Service has ultimate control over wildland fire.”

According to Barker, the cause of the fire was confirmed to be human caused and under control as of 6 p.m.

EBS will update this tory as more information becomes available.