Fish for free on Mother’s Day

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 2/24/21

In Montana, a longstanding tradition exists requiring no fishing licenses on Father’s Day, making the special holiday free for recreationists across the state. On Feb. 23, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law Senate Bill 61, making it free in Montana, for the first time, to fish on Mother’s Day. “Happy early Mother’s Day to Susan and all Montana moms!” Gianforte posted on Twitteralongside a photo of his wife, Susan. “Today I signed SB 61 into law, making fishing free on Mother’s Day weekend.”