Fish, Wildlife and Parks seeks advisory committee applicants

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/14/21

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is looking for applicants for the Citizens Advisory Committee to help serve the southwest Montana region. The committee meets several times per year and helps FWP be responsive and effective resource managers. Citizen advisors act as FWP ambassadors to various interest groups and help FWP employees have a deeper understanding of public priorities and expectations. For more information or to apply, call 406-577-7891 or send an email to Morgan.Jacobsen@mt.gov. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3.