Following outbreak, Monforton pivots on masks

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/10/21

On Sept. 7, Monforton School District board voted to require masks after a COVID-19 outbreak led to the quarantining of two grades. The Four Corners school had previously made masks optional. Since school began on Aug. 26, there have been more then 20 cases of COVID-19, said Superintendent Darren Strauch at the school board meeting. While most families have agreed to honor the policy, about a half-dozen are seeking the district’s online learning option instead.