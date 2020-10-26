Forrest Fenn treasure hunter charged for damaging historic cemetery

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 10/26/20

For nearly a decade, treasure hunters around the world have arrived in the Rocky Mountains trying to find famous art collector Forrest Fenn’s elusive treasure. The chest was eventually located in Wyoming in June, 2020, just three months before Fenn passed away. Just last week, Rodrick Dow Craythorn, 52, of Syracuse, Utah, was indicted by a federal grand jury after he was found digging in the historic Fort Yellowstone Cemetery looking for Fenn’s treasure between Oct. 1, 2019 and May 24, 2020. The indictment alleges Craythorn unlawfully excavated, removed, damaged, altered and defaced archeological resources, in particular the Fort Yellowstone Cemetery in Yellowstone National Park.