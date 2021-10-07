Four injured passengers file lawsuits after Amtrak train derailment

A Chicago-based law office filed four lawsuits today against Amtrak and Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway, which owns and maintains the railway after the accident on Sept. 25. All four passengers filing suits have suffered both physical injuries and severe emotional psychological trauma, according to a news release.

The passengers are alleging “negligence on the part of the defendants for a number of actions or inactions, the release said, including improper, inadequate and insufficient rail maintenance, switches and train equipment.”

Passenger Justin Ruddell of Klamath Falls, Oregon, spoke today at a press conference. “I speak to you today to make the public aware that Amtrak and those responsible for this tragedy must be held accountable for the mistakes they make” Ruddell said. “They cannot offer what they hold out to be safe transportation, then walk away when people are killed or injured for their entire lives.”

Clifford Law Offices has now filed a total of 11 lawsuits with regard to the accident.