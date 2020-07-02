Four more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Gallatin County

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – As of Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. Gallatin County has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 288. There are 46 confirmed active cases and one current hospitalization. There have been a total of 241 people recovered in Gallatin County. One person has died from COVID-19 complications.

The new cases are located in Big Sky and the Gallatin Valley, and are related to community spread and contacts to known cases.

More data can be found on Gallatin City-County Health Department’s dashboard on our website​ ​here​. This dashboard will be updated by 12 p.m. daily. Information on statewide cases continue to be found here​.

Please note that local data on active cases may differ from the state map as the state map is only updated once daily and calculates active cases differently.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the ​recovered case number​ as the number of total cases minus any active cases, current hospitalizations and deaths.

To the young residents of Gallatin County: we need your help. We are seeing an increase of young people being diagnosed with COVID-19. During the month of March, the median age of people diagnosed with the disease in Gallatin County was 44 years old. That median age in May and June dropped to just over 28.

We are seeing the disease spread among all ages. But we are also seeing young people diagnosed with large numbers of close contacts: at workplaces, at parties, at bars and at home. While many young people will experience mild symptoms, or perhaps no symptoms at all, please know that you can spread the disease to people with serious health conditions with serious consequences. A pandemic is not a time for large parties or crowded bars. We need your help to limit your contact with others – even if you feel great and even if you are not worried for yourself.