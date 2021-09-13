Fourth election lawsuit filed in Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/13/21

A fourth lawsuit has reached Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen’s desk challenging new voting laws passed this last spring by the Montana Legislature. Montana Youth Action, the Montana Public Interest Research Group and the Forward Montana Foundation filed a complaint Sept. 9 with the Yellowstone County District Court against Senate Bill 169, House Bill 176 and House Bill 506. The groups allege that the bills, signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte, unlawfully restrict young voters. The laws change voter identification requirements—including that student IDs would need to be accompanied by a second form of identification—eliminate same-day voter registration and prohibit counties from delivering ballots to those who do not meet residency and age requirements on the day of mailing, even if they are eligible by Election Day.