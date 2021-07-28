Connect with us

Town Crier

Fox News host confronted at Livingston fly shop

Published

11 hours ago

on

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/28/21

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was involved in a verbal altercation last week with a man at a Livingston fly-fishing shop. A video widely circulated on social media shows fly shop patron Dan Bailey approaching Carlson and calling him “the worst human being known to mankind.” On his Instagram page afterwards, Bailey claims his motivations were based on Carlson’s “vaccine misinformation” and “extreme racism.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

july, 2021

Filter Events

No Events

Weather

Advertisements

X
X