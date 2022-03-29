Freeride World Tour Qualifiers competitor severely injured at Big Sky Resort

Go Fund Me page set up to help Mikayla Willis of Park City cover medical expenses

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY ­– A Park City skier suffered a devasting fall last week when competing at the Freeride World Qualifiers at Big Sky Resort.

Mikayla Willis, 17, was in first place the day before the accident at the qualifiers, but was critically injured on March 23 and taken by ambulance and two Life Flights to St. Vincent Healthcare hospital in Billings, according to a Go Fund Me page set up to help cover the costs of the medical expenses. Willis suffered a shattered skull, broken nose, broken L2 vertebrae, fractured hips and lacerations on her face.

“She is in good spirits, she is grateful and full of so much love,” wrote Go Fund Me organizer Dena Eytan in a March 27 update. “Her nurses say that she is the most positive, sweet, grateful person they have ever had on the neuro floor.”

Currently, 25-30 titanium screws and titanium mesh are holding her skull together. Willis posted today on her Instagram story that she is now home in Utah.

Since Willis was in Montana when she suffered the injury, her family’s insurance policy won’t cover the medical expenses, according to the Go Fund Me.

To help raise money to cover medical costs, the Go Fund Me page has been set up with a goal to raise $150,000.

“A friend who was visiting Mikayla, and witnessed her amazing recovery said, ‘my heart is so happy’ to which Mikayla replied, ‘mine is too because it is still beating,’” the most recent Go Fund Me update read.

To help support Willis and her family and for continuing updates on her condition, visit gofund.me/8327aa92.