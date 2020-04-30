Friday Afternoon Club presents Joe Knapp and Chelsea Hunt

OUTLAW PARTNERS

Friday Afternoon Club is BACK, and with another world-class music offering to assuage those social distancing blues.

This week, fans, friends and family of FAC will be treated to acoustic duo Joe Knapp and Chelsea Hunt, who bring a fresh approach to traditional American music with a sound crafted over many long winters and late nights in the mountains of Montana.

Drawing from the last 100 years of folk, blues, rock and old timey music, these two have something to make just about anyone want to tap a toe, shake a leg, or cry in their beer. B

Both Knapp and Hunt have been long time members of the Bozeman, Montana music scene playing in bands such as SlomoJoe, Dead Yellers, The Salamanders, Dead Sky, Kelly Nicholson Band, The Meatskin Jubilee Jugband, Niche, The Drifters, The Boozehounds, The Acony Belles, Weatherwood and the list goes on.

Did we mention Knapp has been named Bozeman’s choice local solo musician five years in a row (2015-2019) by the Bozeman Magazine readers poll?

Don’t miss it. Seriously, don’t.

This free to watch event will be streamed live, Friday May 1, at 5 p.m. on the Explore Big Sky Facebook page, and is made possible thanks to sponsorship by Explore Big Sky, Outlaw Partners, the Arts Council of Big Sky, Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge and Mountain & Canyon Cab Co.