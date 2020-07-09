Arts & Entertainment
Friday Afternoon Club presents Lena Schiffer and Ryan Acker
EBS STAFF
The only thing that could make the summer weather we’ve been experiencing better, is live music from the boot-stompin’ duo, Ryan Acker and Lena Marie Schiffer. Acker, of The Last Revel, and Schiffer, of Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, are joining us this Friday, July 10 at 5 p.m., for the Friday Afternoon Club. We’ll be broadcasting from Wilson Plaza on Explore Big Sky’s Facebook Live.
A bit about The Last Revel: “The Last Revel utilizes their multi-instrumental abilities to bring the full spectrum of modern Americana to life with lush arraignments of three-part vocal harmonies, acoustic and electric guitars, upright bass, fiddle, and 5-string banjo to consistently support impassioned performances of their honest and heartfelt songwriting.”
About Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs: “Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are an energetic Americana-Folk band that infuses four-part harmonies, engaging songwriting, and rock-n-roll drive into a modern approach to traditional folk music.”
Start your weekend off right—this unique pair were a big hit when they played for us in April and are not to be missed!