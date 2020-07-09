Friday Afternoon Club presents Lena Schiffer and Ryan Acker

EBS STAFF

The only thing that could make the summer weather we’ve been experiencing better, is live music from the boot-stompin’ duo, Ryan Acker and Lena Marie Schiffer. Acker, of The Last Revel, and Schiffer, of Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, are joining us this Friday, July 10 at 5 p.m., for the Friday Afternoon Club. We’ll be broadcasting from Wilson Plaza on Explore Big Sky’s Facebook Live.

A bit about The Last Revel: “The Last Revel utilizes their multi-instrumental abilities to bring the full spectrum of modern Americana to life with lush arraignments of three-part vocal harmonies, acoustic and electric guitars, upright bass, fiddle, and 5-string banjo to consistently support impassioned performances of their honest and heartfelt songwriting.”

About Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs: “Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are an energetic Americana-Folk band that infuses four-part harmonies, engaging songwriting, and rock-n-roll drive into a modern approach to traditional folk music.”

Start your weekend off right—this unique pair were a big hit when they played for us in April and are not to be missed!