Friday Afternoon Club presents Zander Chovanes, Kacey Carrol and Bo Stephenson

OUTLAW PARTNERS

This week, Friday Afternoon Club brings you some good old bluegrass plucking and picking to set of your Memorial Day Weekend right!

Big Sky locals Zander Chovanes (a previous FAC performer), Kacey Carroll and Bo Stephenson are going to rip up the strings like you won’t believe – and thanks to sponsorship from Antlers Clothing Co, a local Big Sky business, the whole event will be streamed from within their Big Sky Town Center shop!

Zander Chovanes is a Big Sky based guitarist and singer-songwriter, who collaborates often with Big Sky musicians like Hanna Powell, Brian Stumpf, Ben Macht, Kent Johnson and others as both as a member of the bluegrass and folk band Fringe Bikini and in duo acoustic capacities.

Originally from Philadelphia, Chovanes now enjoys outdoor Montana recreation and lifestyle, and is inspired to play and write songs by his surroundings. The artist’s musical style can be described as Americana, combining bluegrass, folk, rock ‘n’ roll, blues and, recently, jazz.

Bo N’ Kc are a guitar and fiddle duo that met in 2016 while working as lift operators for Big Sky Resort. After splitting off from local bluegrass group “Bad Honey,” Bo and Kacey began to play more as a duo and never looked back.

Since then, they have spent their time enjoying everything Montana has to offer like fishing and skiing, and of course, playing music.

Finding inspiration from their surroundings, Bo N’ Kc play a unique mixture of bluegrass, folk and Americana, with a pinch of country and rock ‘n’ roll.

Currently, the dynamic duo is working on an original album which will hopefully be available this summer.

This free to watch event will be streamed live, Friday May 21, on the Explore Big Sky Facebook page, and is made possible thanks to sponsorship by Explore Big Sky, Outlaw Partners, Arts Council of Big Sky, Big Sky Build, Inc and Antlers Clothing Co.