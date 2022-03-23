FWP encourages bear awareness

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – As the snow melts and the weather warms, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has provided tips to help people be bear aware when living in bear country as they emerge from their dens.

The most common human-bear conflicts involve unsecured food attractants, Montana FWP said, so residents should ensure they remove or secure food attractants such as garbage, bird feeders and pet food.

Bear aware for recreationalists:

Carry and know how to use bear spray.

Travel in groups whenever possible and plan to be out in the daylight hours.

Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers.

Watch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.

Make noise, especially near streams or in thick forest where hearing and visibility is impaired.

Bear aware for campers:

Camp away from areas where you see grizzly signs.

Keep tents free of food and attractants.

Follow all food storage regulations.

Bear aware for anglers: