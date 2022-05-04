FWP seeks comments on trumpeter swan project renewal 

Project detailed in environmental assessment

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

BOZEMAN – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking public comments on a proposal to renew a project to reintroduce trumpeter swans to the Madison Valley through 2026.

Swans have been relocated as part of this restoration project since 2012. FWP staff propose extending relocation efforts for an additional five years for the project to be successful.

The proposed action is modeled after a successful trumpeter swan reintroduction program in the Blackfoot Valley of Montana, as well as similar projects in Montana, Oregon, Idaho and Wyoming.

FWP has published an environmental assessment on the project that can be found online at go.usa.gov/xumpr.

The public comment period for this proposal runs until 5 p.m. on May 19. Comments can be sent by email to cgower@mt.gov with “Trumpeter swan project” in the subject line, or mailed to:

Claire Gower