GalCo voters to decide on mill levy to fund Gallatin Rest Home

GALLATIN COUNTY COMMISSION

GALLATIN COUNTY – This November, Gallatin County voters will be asked to decide on a mill levy to fund continuing operations at the Gallatin Rest Home, the soon-to-be only skilled nursing facility in the county.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Gallatin County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution to place a mill levy of up to nine mills on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Nine mills would raise, at the fiscal year 2022 value, $3,933,459 annually.

Commissioners emphasized that, if passed, while they would be authorized to levy up to nine mills, they wouldn’t be required to and could levy a smaller amount.

“I’m confident this is the right question to ask,” said Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane.

The Gallatin County Rest Home is a 69-bed, state-licensed nursing facility certified to provide skilled Medicare/Medicaid coverage providing long term, respite, hospice and rehabilitation care. It is located at 1221 Durston Rd. in Bozeman.

Currently, the Rest Home is funded by a combination of non-tax revenues and the county’s general operating mill.

Gallatin County is facing financial hardship in funding the Rest Home and providing a high level of patient care for various reasons, including inadequate Medicare/Medicaid rates that do not sufficiently cover the cost of providing care, rising salary expenses and housing costs that make hiring long-term employees difficult, associated costs for hiring contract nurses to fill vacant positions, the increased costs of food and supplies, and the continued need to pay for building maintenance and repairs.

Gallatin County Commissioners agreed that the time is ripe for the community to weigh in and for voters to decide on how the facility is funded moving forward.

“I think this is the right question to ask the voters at the right time,” said Commissioner Joe Skinner.

If passed, the mill levy would fund operational and capital needs, including, but not limited to, patient care, staffing, food, supplies, and building maintenance and repairs. The $3,933,495, or a similar amount imposed in future years, would provide for a substantial component of the operational and capital needs of the Rest Home and will ensure that this vital service is provided to the public in a professional and competent manner.

For Gallatin County taxpayers, the estimated annual tax increase per $100,000 of assessed value of their property is $12.15.



For Gallatin County property owners, the below table shows the approximate tax impact of the levy depending on the assessed value (NOT market value) of your property. To find your property’s exact assessed value, visit itax.gallatin.mt.gov.