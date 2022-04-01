Gallatin County 911 inaugural annual report reveals increase calls

EBS STAFF

Gallatin County 911 released its first annual report on Wednesday, revealing the rapidly growing county is experiencing a continually increasing number of calls to dispatchers.

Gallatin County dispatchers processed 160,492 incoming calls in 2021, a 21.25 percent increase from 2018. 85 percent of the calls resulted in generating a Calls for Service.

“These past 12 months have proven to be challenging as we faced staffing shortages, technological changes, operations upgrades and, like everyone else, a global pandemic,” said Tim Martindale, director of Gallatin County 911. “Without the support of the community and our partner agencies we would not have been able to successfully navigate this past year.”

The report also highlights staff accomplishments from this past year including text to 911, merging with the Montana State University dispatch, lifesaver awards and numerous trainings.

“Over this past year not only did we complete major projects, implement new process and strategies to better serve our community, but lives were saved along the way,” Martindale said. “At the end of the day, that within itself is what we are here for.”

Click here to read the full annual report.