Gallatin County ballots on the way

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 10/8/20

All Montanans with an active voter registration status will have their general election ballot mailed to them on Friday, Oct. 9. Due to Gov. Steve Bullock’s COVID-19 response and to mitigate crowding at polling places this election, all ballots regardless of absentee status will be mailed, but Gallatin County residents wanting to vote in person may do so in Bozeman between now and Election Day on Nov. 3. Ballots may be cast at Gallatin County Courthouse, 311 W. Main St., Room 210, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Election Day, same-day registration and in-person voting will be conducted at the courthouse and Gallatin County Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.