Gallatin County burn ban lifted

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin County Commission has lifted the county-wide burn ban as of Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Citing recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, and safer fuel levels, the Commission on voted 3-0 on Tuesday to rescind the county’s burn ban ordinance adopted on July 20.

“Everything points to us rescinding these current restrictions,” said Commission Chair Scott MacFarlane, adding, “We can always go back as needed.”

“I’m grateful to the folks across the county who have done their part to keep things from getting away from us here in Gallatin County. And I’m grateful for the work of firefighters and first responders across the state and nation,” said Commissioner Zach Brown.

Graph provided by the Northern Rockies Coordination Center.

Patrick Lonergan, Gallatin County’s chief of emergency management and fire, reminds everyone to continue burning responsibly as fire season in Montana has not ended.

“Gallatin County’s wildland fuel conditions are now closer to average for this time of year, but keep in mind this does not mean that a fire can’t escape and become a large fire,” Lonergan said. “It is imperative that everyone follow safe burning practices at all times and never burn when weather conditions aren’t safe. Let’s not forgot the Bridger Foothills Fire occurred on September 4.”

Burn permits are still required for non-recreational fires. Many fire districts will continue to keep open burning closed until further into the fall when even safer burning conditions exists in their areas.

Burn permits and the most current open burning status information is available at gallatinburnpermits.com.

Residents are encouraged to register for the Community Notification System to ensure they receive timely information about an emergency happening in Gallatin County. For free registration, visit alerts.readygallatin.com.

Tomorrow, fire restrictions will be lifted on public lands within the Custer Gallatin National Forest including the Bozeman and Hebgen Lake Ranger Districts. Last week, the City of Bozeman also lifted its burn ban. And surrounding counties in southwestern Montana are in the process of rescinding similar restrictions.