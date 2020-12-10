Gallatin County confirms five deaths, reaches 30 total from COVID-19

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BIG SKY – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is saddened to announce that five more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19. The people were:

a man in his 70s who died in a long-term care facility the week of Nov. 15

a man in his 70s who died at home the week of Nov. 22

a man in his 80s who died at home the week of Nov. 29

a man in his 70s who died in a hospital the week of Nov. 29

a man in his 90s who died in a long-term care facility the week of Nov. 29

The Gallatin City-County Health Department this week received official death certificates that showed their deaths were a result of COVID-19 and other health conditions. These latest deaths make for a total of 30 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County.

“The Health Department is very saddened and sends our condolences to these men’s families and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “We urge citizens to continue following the tried-and-true methods to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Stay home when you’re sick. Avoid crowds. Keep your distance from others. Wear face coverings. Wash your hands. These simple measures will save lives.”

Out of respect for the families, no further details will be released.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com​.