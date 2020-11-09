Gallatin County confirms three more deaths related to COVID-19

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is saddened to announce that three Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

The three people were a man in his 90s who died in a hospital, a woman in her 80s who died in a hospital and a man in his 90s who died in a long-term care facility. All three died in late October. The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificates this week that attributed their deaths to COVID-19 and other significant health conditions.

These latest deaths make for a total of 13 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. These deaths are in addition to the 457 total statewide deaths ​reported​ today by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

“Our department sends heartfelt condolences to all of the families and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “The best and most effective way we will curb this virus is by following the recommendations you have been hearing throughout this pandemic. Avoid crowds. Keep at least six feet away from others. Wear a face covering in public. Wash your hands thoroughly and often. And stay home when you don’t feel well. These small actions can save the lives of our neighbors, especially those most vulnerable among us.”

Out of respect for the families, no further details will be released.