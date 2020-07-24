Gallatin County COVID-19 Update

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – As of Friday, July 24, Gallatin County has 45 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 758. There are 103 confirmed active cases and four current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 654 people recovered in Gallatin County. One person has died from COVID-19 complications.

The new cases are located across Gallatin County and are related to community transmission, contacts with known cases and travel. The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the ​recovered case number​ as the number of total cases minus any active cases, current hospitalizations and deaths.

Gallatin County has been identifying a large number of positive COVID-19 cases. The Health Department is detecting widespread community transmission that will most likely continue for some time. Cases are identified from all over the County and are not limited to one or two locations.

This significant case load is pushing the limit of Health Department contact tracing staff and resources. Please do your part to slow the spread: wash your hands, social distance, wear a face covering in public places, and stay home if you are sick.