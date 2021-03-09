Gallatin County Fair announces 2021 music lineup

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 3/9/21

The Gallatin County Fair is scheduled to take place from July 21 through July 25 and the Gallatin County Fairgrounds just announced their musical lineup. The lineup includes Nelly and Carly Pearce on July 21, Granger Smith and Kolby Cooper on July 22 and Trace Adkins and Parmalee on July 23. Last year, due to COVID-19 precautions, events were limited to only 4H events. “Given the challenges over the last 12 months we are excited to be ‘Back Better Than Ever’ and offer this year’s musical line-up featuring established and upcoming artists,” Dennis Voeller, the general manager of the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.