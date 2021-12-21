Gallatin County increases patrols during holiday season

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

BOZEMAN – As you make plans to celebrate with friends and family, also make plans to have a safe ride home by designating a sober driver or using a rideshare service.

Increased patrols in Gallatin County will be out in force in the weeks leading up to Christmas and through the New Year’s holiday watching for impaired drivers and educating motorists as part of their commitment to keeping Montana roads safe.

“It’s up to all of us to celebrate responsibly, and that means never driving impaired, always wearing your seat belt, and making sure your friends and family do the same,” said Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer.

In data collected by the Montana Department of Transportation as of Dec. 13, there have been 231 lives lost compared to 198 fatalities for this same period in 2020. Of those deaths, 130 have been due to impaired driving, and 118 have been due to improper restraint.