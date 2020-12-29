Gallatin County Search and Rescue sees busy weekend

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/29/20

While many of us were enjoying Christmas day, volunteers from Gallatin County Search and Rescue were answering a flurry of calls in the West Yellowstone area, aiding recreationists in need. On Friday, Dec. 25, a 43-year-old woman broke her leg after crashing her snowmobile. She had drifted off trail on the Two Top trail system and volunteers responded with a snow ambulance and were able to get to a hospital in Rexburg, ID. SAR volunteers also responded to a ski injury on the Rendezvous Ski Trail south of West Yellowstone, as well as another snowmobile crash just before Christmas on the Whiskey Trail. On Dec. 29, a group of snowmobilers reported that a 17-year-old girl in their party had crashed her snowmobile. She was transported to the Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District, then to a hospital by her family. In almost all instances, the victims were able to be reached quickly because they communicated their precise location and were with partners while recreating.