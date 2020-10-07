Gallatin County sees 10th COVID-19 hospitalization

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, Gallatin County has 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 1,765. There are 248 confirmed active cases and 10 current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 1,513 people recovered in Gallatin County. Four people have died from COVID-19 complications.

One case previously assigned to another area has been reassigned to Gallatin County and added to a previous day’s total.

A recovered case means that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 has been released from isolation. It’s important to note that even when people are released from isolation, many continue to feel the effects of COVID-19 infection long after they are released from isolation.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the recovered case number as the number of total cases minus any active cases, current hospitalizations and deaths.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com​.