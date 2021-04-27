Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue 2020 Annual Report

EBS STAFF

GALLATIN COUNTY – 2020 was a difficult year all around, but Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue remained mission-ready despite the

challenging times.

“We had months of stay-at-home orders, yet our Search and Rescue numbers surpassed last year and the number of people venturing into the backcountry seemingly grew,” the organization wrote in its annual report.

Here are some of the statistics from GCSSAR’s activity in 2020.