Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office looking to question two people in Town Center stabbing

12 hours ago

EBS STAFF

Deputies responded to a non-life threatening stabbing in Big Sky Town Center on Thursday night shortly before 9 p.m., according to a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

A 33-year-old woman suffered knife wound to her abdomen and was transported to Big Sky Medical Center and later to Bozeman Health Medical Center, the release stated.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Samantha Furgeson and 52-year-old Justin Ruff for questioning regarding the incident.

The release asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ferguson or Ruff to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office  at 406-582-2100.

Samantha Furgeson.
GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Justin Ruff. GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

