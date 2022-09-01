Gallatin County to increase law enforcement patrols during Labor Day Weekend

EBS STAFF

GALLATIN COUNTY – The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol will be increasing law enforcement patrols during Labor Day Weekend to encourage safe and sober driving.

Increased patrols state-wide aim to keep intoxicated drivers off the road and reduce fatalities and injuries during the holiday weekend, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

In 2020, impaired driver crashes accounted for only 10 percent of crashes but 66 percent of roadway fatalities in Montana, according to the county.

Drivers that have a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher may face DUI charges, a revoked driver’s license, mandatory coursework, jail time and up to $10,000 in fines and legal fees.

The sheriff’s office and MHP urge Montanans to drive responsibly and make plans for a sober ride home prior to drinking alcohol.